Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla has come as a senior this season. The show also stars Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan along with Siddharth. But meanwhile, news is coming that Siddharth has come out of the show. According to reports, Siddharth has been spotted out recently after which he is said to have come out of Bigg Boss.

There are reports that Hina-Siddharth-Gauhar has completed the Confirmants’ Task, so he has now returned home.

In Monday’s episode, the elimination task took place and Salman Khan asked every member of the house to name those you want to save from Shahzad Deol, Jan Sanu and Abhinav Shukla. During this time 4 votes for Abhinav and 4 for Jaan Sanu. Shahnaz got just one vote. Salman Khan again asked the seniors to do this task, so he took the name of Shahzad Deol.

Babita became Maneka for dissolving Iyer’s penance in Tarak Mehta’s reverse glasses

Mukesh Khanna told Kapil Sharma show ‘vulgar’, now comedian gave a befitting reply

After the Seniors’ decision, Salman told Shahzad Deol that he would have to stay in the house until the next order from Bigg Boss, but during this time, Shahzad was given a white colored gown with a missing letter written on it. This gown is to be worn by them. He can do household chores, but he cannot be a part of any discussion.

Explain that till now only Nikki Tamboli is the only member of the house who is confirmed by two.