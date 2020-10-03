In Bigg Boss 14, Siddharth Shukla will stay in the house for 2 weeks. But do you know that for just 2 weeks, Siddharth will take a very large amount. According to reports, Siddharth will charge Rs 35-40 lakh.

According to Bollywood Life’s report, Siddharth used to get Rs 9 lakh per week in the early months of Bigg Boss 13. But after that when the show was pushed forward, Siddharth used to get 18 lakhs 18 per week. According to which Siddharth got 2.5 crore rupees that season.

By the way, let not only Siddharth but Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Prince Narula also comeback this season.

Gauhar charged Siddharth’s fees

Recently the promo of the show has surfaced. The promo shows Gauhar Khan venting his anger on Siddharth Shukla. Actually, Salman asks Gauhar that you had said many things about Siddharth. After this, Gauhar reads the tweet about Siddharth in front of everyone.

Gauhar, Siddharth and Salman were also accompanied by Hina Khan on stage. Gauhar then reads her tweets about Siddharth, Gali ka Gunda, no food, no tams to talk about. I have a lot of trouble with abuses. Siddhartha speaks on this – Arne listened? Then Gauhar says, Sir, I had heard one thing.

Let us know that this show will be telecast daily on Colors channel at 10.30 am. Will be able to watch it at 9 pm on the weekend.