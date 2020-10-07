In Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, there was a fight between the contestants over clothes. Even seniors Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan had a debate on many issues. When Gauhar tries to fix things for Ejaz Khan after complaining about several utensils being washed, Siddharth and Hina Khan are seen discussing how Gauhar is doing everything himself and the contestants don’t perform Is giving

Pavitra Punia also tried to convince Rahul Vaidya that he should do more work besides cleaning the bathroom as there is not much for cleaning. During this time Rahul flirts with her and said to her, “Wherever you say I will stand.” Pavitra suggested that when she cooks dinner, she can learn to cook with him. Rahul also said, “There cannot be a better person than you to teach me how to cook.”

Siddharth and Hina against Gauhar

When Siddharth tried to convince Gauhar to let the contestants go instead of feeding them with a spoon, Gauhar said, “I am not technically here to fight between them.” I am working in my own way. “Both Siddharth and Hina told Gauhar that they want everyone to join and not just join the battles.

Task jewel thive

After this Bigg Boss announced the nomination task and revealed that every contestant is nominated. From today onwards, every task-winning contestant will be safe from nomination. The holy asks the rules of the new task after this. The new task is Jewel Thive, with contestants competing with each other to win the hearts of Gauhar and Hina who will play the role of princesses in the task.

Battle before the task begins

Even before the task started, Gauhar and Siddharth started fighting about what the rules meant. Hina handed over her jewelery to Shahzad, while Gauhar started fighting with Siddharth, and shouted that the task should start afresh. Later, Gauhar and Siddharth join another fight after the jewelery was stolen and Ijaz also jumped into it. Siddharth told Aijan, “You did your work, I did my work” and he replied, “We are yours, we cannot say. The basic idea of ​​the task is that you will steal, in the middle we will go and impress.

Siddharth’s flirt with Nikki Tamboli

Not only the altercation, on Tuesday, the heart also hit the Big Boss house. Gauhar pulled Siddharth’s leg and said that Nikki Tamboli and he love each other. Jasmine asks Nikki if she dreams of marrying Siddharth, after this question Nikki starts blushing. Siddharth also says that “such” girl can become his wife.

