The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has started a week. In this way, the winner of last season, Siddharth Shukla has come on the show for 14 days by becoming a senior. Also Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan have also joined it. One week has passed and Siddharth Shukla has given the tag of ‘fake contestant’ to Jasmin Bhasin. Actually, Salman Khan gave a board to seniors, which had many tags. In those blocks, every senior had to name a contestant.

The first was Tag, the most fake contestant ever. In this, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan named Nishant Malkhani, but Siddharth Shukla took the name of his best friend Jasmine Bhasin. Siddharth said that Jasmine does not look like she is in real life. She is not able to perform openly. There is a lot of potential inside Jasmine and she can do quite well.

Let us know that no one has been eliminated in this weekend’s episode of War. However, Nikki Tamboli became the first contestant to appear on the To Be Confirmed list. Also, they have been given the same power as the seniors.