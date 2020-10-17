Bigg Boss 14: A new battle has started in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. This fight has happened between the stormy seniors and that too between Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth Shukla, who had earlier fought with Gaurah Khan, is now showering on Hina Khan. But Hina Khan also appeared in a formidable counterattack. From Hina’s voice to the tone, everyone appeared quite aggressive. Hina and Siddharth clashed due to juniors in the test and during this, Hina started Siddharth’s class. He angrily told such things to Siddharth that even the householders were shocked. At the same time, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine Bhasin are the reason for their fight.

In fact, during a task at Bigg Boss house, there was a tremendous pull-off between Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine Bhasin. At the same time, in the end, Jasmine defeated Nikki. But Siddharth was not ready to accept that Nikki Tamboli has lost. Hina Khan was the director of this task and saw that Jasmine won. Just then what was the first disagreement between the two. At the same time, when Siddharth questioned Hina’s decision, Hina Khan started crying and asked Siddharth not to teach her how to operate. Seeing Siddharth getting trapped in the same place, he said that Jasmine is my friend but I cannot see it being wrong in the task. Watch the battle of Hina and Siddharth here.

For information, let us tell you that in the upcoming episode, a task will be kept between the householders, in which two people will be face to face. Both have to fill as many balls in their basket. At the same time, when Jasmine and Nikki came face to face, during the task, Nikki deliberately pushed Jasmine into the basket and emptied it. Jasmine also got angry on this and taught Nikki a lesson.