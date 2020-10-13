In Bigg Boss 14, seniors Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla are in the news for more than the new contestants. Chemistry fans between the three are very much liked. Now recently Siddharth tried to flirt with Gauhar. In fact, in the latest episode of the show, Gauhar offers tea to Siddharth. After Gauhar offers tea, Siddharth starts flirting with her.

Siddharth says, you will bring tea, you will bring food, then I will fall in love with you again.

Hina Khan was also present at that time. She laughs after hearing Siddharth’s words and says, ‘Gauhar will not give you emotion. You are not in his list. ‘ After this, Siddharth reminds Gauhar that he had written a lot of negative things about the actor on social media.

Before this, a photo of Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla went viral in which Hina was seen giving massage on Siddharth’s head. Although this moment was shown on TV for a while, but the fans liked this scene so much that they are sharing photos of both on social media.

Hina is paying a hefty fee for Bigg Boss 14

Earlier it was reported that Siddharth Shukla is charging a hefty fee for the show, but according to the news that has come now, Hina Khan is charging the highest fee. According to media reports, Siddharth Shukla is charging Rs 32-35 lakh for 2 weeks. At the same time, Hina Khan is taking 72 lakh rupees for 2 weeks.

Explain that Siddharth has to concentrate on the behavior of the contestants, Hina Khan has been given the responsibility of Big Boss mall and gym and Gauhar has the responsibility of kitchen.