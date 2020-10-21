In the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Siddharth Shukla has admitted that he has girlfriends. In such a situation, the name of his alleged girlfriend Shehnaz Gill is being speculated. Actually, a task was kept in Bigg Boss’s house. During this, Siddharth tells Gauhar Khan that he should not touch him, otherwise his girlfriend will feel bad. Siddharth laughs and says, “You can’t touch me, I have a girlfriend at home”.

In Bigg Boss 13, there was a lot of discussion with Siddharth and Shahnaz Gill. After this, they both appeared together in the ‘Bhula Dega’ video song. Shehnaz Gill also participated in a reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, in which she had to find a partner as a husband. In it, she claimed that she is in love with Siddharth Shukla and therefore cannot make a connection with anyone else.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaz says about her and Siddharth’s relationship that the two have the same relationship. She says, “What was my bond, as it was in Bigg Boss, is still the same.” I want him to stay like that. Why miss I talk on the phone, I put it on whenever I miss ”.

A few days ago, in Bigg Boss 14, Sara Gurpal is seen teasing Siddharth about Shehnaz. She says, “From the audience of Punjab, I have to tell you that you are like our brother-in-law.” Siddharth Sharma was seen listening to this.

In a recent interview to the Times of India, Shahnaz said that she is looking only for Bigg Boss Siddharth. She says, “I will not see it after Siddharth comes out”.