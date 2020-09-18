Bigg Boss 14 is about to begin. The audience is quite excited about this. Salman Khan, who hosted the show in September, could not do so due to Te Kovid-19 epidemic and some other reasons. But the makers have announced the final of the premiere of this reality show. The show is airing on October 3. The names of some contestants who took part in the show have already become public.

According to the information received, many people, including ex-contestants of the show Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauhar Khan, Monalisa, are shooting special promos of the show. Some pictures have surfaced during the shoot of Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla. Bigg Boss Khabri has shared the update of the 14th season. In this update, it has been told that Bigg Boss X-Contestants are shooting for the promo of the 14th season at Filmcity in Mumbai.

See here pictures of Siddharth Shukla on the set-

More pictures of Sidharth from shooting yesterday evening in Film City #SidharthShukla #SidsEndeavours Link: https://t.co/N1TfoDWn6B pic.twitter.com/RYvidsGlff – Team Sidharth Shukla (@SidsEndeavours) September 17, 2020

According to the report, Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla is shooting for Hina Khan, former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan and Contestant Rahi Monalisa for the shooting promo. Meanwhile, pictures of Siddharth Shukla during the shoot on the set have come on Twitter. Siddharth looks quite dashing in a black outfit. Siddharth is wearing a black shirt, pants and shoes. In this picture, he is seen going in a vanity van and talking to the crew member.

Monalisa married in Bigg Boss house

Please tell that Gauhar Khan is the winner of Bigg Boss 7. Hina Khan was the runner-up in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. While Bhojpuri and TV actress Monalisa appeared in the 10th season of Bigg Boss. Monalisa married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput at Bigg Boss house during the same season.

