On Wednesday’s episode of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the girls get a task in which they have to woo senior Siddharth Shukla with their looks. First of all, girls get Siddharth tattooed on their body, after this they do romantic dance with them.

In this romantic dance, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia dance while sitting on top of Siddharth and soaking themselves in water while trying their tasty acts. Apart from this, Rubina Dilayik and Jasmine Bhasin also try their best to woo Siddharth. Actually, this task is given to Bigg Boss to all women contestants, in which she can win immunity and save herself from this week’s nomination process.

Let us know that Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli are the most contemporary contestants of this season. According to reports, Pavitra Punia was dating two boys at the same time. Apart from this, she has also dated actors Prateek Sahajpal and Paras Chhabra. The relationships of the holy have been in the news. At the same time, fans remain floored by the practices of Nikki Tamboli. She keeps the hearts of fans with her bold looks.