The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ featured an immunity task on Thursday between three contestants, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmine Bhasin and Pavithra Punia. In this task, Siddharth Shukla has to choose the one girl who has the most cold drink left in the tray. In such a situation, Shehzad Deol pours two glasses from the tray of Nikki Tamboli. Angry, Nikki drops the tray of holy punia. Then Pavitra drops the tray of Jasmine. At the end of the task, nobody has a cold drink left in the tray. In such a situation, Bigg Boss speaks to Siddharth Shukla to name one member who is the winner of the task.

In this task, Siddharth Shukla gives Nikki Tamboli immunity in the process of nomination. He says that Nikki has fought hard for herself and she deserves it, so I want to give immunity to Nikki.

Bigg Boss 14: Is Rubina Dilike’s X Avinash Sachdeva Approached for Wild Card Entry?

KBC 12: Seema Kumari quits show on 12th question, do you know the right answer?

Explain that Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli are two contestants who have immunity and are safe in the process of nomination. All other members are nominated.

Rubina’s X Avinash may enter the show

Rubina Dilaiik’s ex boyfriend Avinash Sachdev may also have a wild card entry in this show. Bigg Boss makers approached her for the show.

Let us know that Avinash and Rubina have dated each other for a long time. Both were seen in the serial ‘Chhoti Bahu’. When Avinash was asked about this news, he said that it is not so. I am not going to the show. However, the source says that Avinash did get a show offer, after which he refused.