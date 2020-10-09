Bigg Boss 13 Actor Rashmi Desai, who co-starred in the same season, has strongly criticized the winner of Siddharth Shukla. Rashmi believes that even in the 14th season, Siddharth is careless about his attitude. In the 13th season last year, Siddharth and Rashmi came into the limelight due to their quarrel in Bigg Boss house. The situation had worsened after Siddharth targeting Rashmi as ‘such a girl’, which led to a lot of drama and quarrels.

Siddharth has just returned as a ‘stormy senior’ or mentor in the ongoing 14th season and has again used the ‘such girl’ comment. This time, he has used it referring to Nikki Tamboli.

This incident happened when Nikki and Siddharth were discussing love in the last episode of the current season. Then another stormy senior Gauhar Khan asked Siddharth whether Nikki has the qualities he seeks in a girl, then Siddharth replied, “Nikki is like, want such a girl.”

Just, Rashmi did not like this comment. She wrote on Twitter, “Aisi aisi hoon..If ​​such a girl is like Rashmi Desai in Bigg Boss 13 and now Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14..I must say that today’s woman is heavy on everyone .. Continuing for 2 years. “

Please tell that before coming to ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Rashmi and Siddharth worked together in a serial ‘Dil to Dil Tak’.