The TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has three old contestants this time. Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan. Together these three are taking the examination of the new contestants. Monday’s episode will show that a battle between Gauhar Khan and Siddharth Shukla takes place over a task. The battle escalates so much that Siddharth raises his voice with Gauhar Khan, in such a situation, Gauhar is seen saying that as you can shout, I can also shout.

On the grand finale of the show, Gauhar Khan said for Siddharth Shukla that he had a problem with abuse. He does not like when someone gets excited and raises his voice and loses his temper in anger. He does not know what he is saying.

Let me tell you that this time Jasmine Bhasin, Ijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaiq, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal have entered the house as contestants. Of these, Rubina, Nishant, Sara and Jaan are not allowed inside Bigg Boss house at this time, they are all living in the garden area.