‘Bigg Boss 14’ has a shocking twist this week. Last week, where the makers gave power to the seniors to make any of the nominated contestants homeless, this week Eviction has been given to the freshers. Based on the decision of senior Siddharth Shukla last time, Sara Gurpal was made homeless from ‘Bigg Boss 14’ after a week and now a shocking eviction is going to happen this week too.

The makers have released a promo of the October 18 episode of ‘Weekend Ka War’, in which Salman says, ‘Who will be homeless from home and who will live in this house, it will be decided by the freshers.’



Rubina Dilac and Jasmine in safe, sweetheart and innovative Danger Zone

Let us know that this week Jasmine Bhasin, Rubina Dilac, Abhinav Shukla, Jan Kumar Sanu and Shehzad Deol have been nominated for homelessness from Bigg Boss house. According to reports, Jasmine and Rubina are safe, while Abhinav, Shehzad and Jan Kumar Sanu are in the Danger Zone. One of these members will be homeless. Recently there were reports that Abhinav Shukla and John Kumar Sanu will have an Eviction this week. One decision will be taken on the basis of voting by householders and the other audience. But now it has been revealed that there will be only one eviction this week.

Bigg Boss 14 Review Day 14: John wins the luxury budget task

Will John Kumar Sanu be homeless? This is how the discussion

It is discussed that Jan Kumar Sanu got the least votes among the nominated members. So will Jan Kumar Sanu’s journey in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ end today? To know, see the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Weekend’s War Special of October 18 and keep reading Navbharattimes.com.