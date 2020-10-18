Read: Rebina Dilac rebelled against ‘Bigg Boss’, furious Salman said – will be very heavy
Rubina Dilac and Jasmine in safe, sweetheart and innovative Danger Zone
Let us know that this week Jasmine Bhasin, Rubina Dilac, Abhinav Shukla, Jan Kumar Sanu and Shehzad Deol have been nominated for homelessness from Bigg Boss house. According to reports, Jasmine and Rubina are safe, while Abhinav, Shehzad and Jan Kumar Sanu are in the Danger Zone. One of these members will be homeless. Recently there were reports that Abhinav Shukla and John Kumar Sanu will have an Eviction this week. One decision will be taken on the basis of voting by householders and the other audience. But now it has been revealed that there will be only one eviction this week.
Bigg Boss 14 Review Day 14: John wins the luxury budget task
Read: Vindu Dara Singh’s prediction about winner of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, told Nikki Tamboli ‘Vamp’
Will John Kumar Sanu be homeless? This is how the discussion
It is discussed that Jan Kumar Sanu got the least votes among the nominated members. So will Jan Kumar Sanu’s journey in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ end today? To know, see the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Weekend’s War Special of October 18 and keep reading Navbharattimes.com.
