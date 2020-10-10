Bigg Boss 14, the world’s biggest realty show, has finally gone on air. This TV serial had its grand premiere on the previous day. In which many celebs like Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Abhinav Shukla, Aijaz Khan entered the house. Recently a new video appeared on social media. In which Shahnaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 has revealed whether she will go inside the house of Bigg Boss 14 or not.

The makers of Bigg Boss have left no stone unturned to increase the enthusiasm of the fans. Apart from bringing all the contestants together, he has also kept senior and former Bigg Boss contestants like Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan in the same house. But the fans of the rest of the celebs were a bit disappointed as their favorite contestants were not on the show.

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Shehnaaz gill (@shehnaazgill) on Oct 7, 2020 at 8:01 am PDT

At the same time, for the Shahnaz Gill fans, the emosions might have been the same. A video of Shahnaz is going viral on social media. In the video, Shahnaz Gill is telling that if he is called on the show, what will be his planning. When a user asked if you were going to the Big Boss. So Shahnaz said, ‘I am finished. Why should I go again? Huh? Why go What do I need to come to Bigg Boss? ‘

View this post on Instagram 4 A post shared by Shehnaaz gill (@shehnaazgill) on Sep 11, 2020 at 1:50 am PDT

Shahnaz further said, ‘I have got everything. Is what i wanted. Now if I go then I will go as a guest. Hello. Alas. Okay. bye.’ After saying this, Shehnaaz laughs and laughs.