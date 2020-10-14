Shahnaz Gill’s reaction to Siddharth Shukla, who is seen in the role of Stormy Senior in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, has come. Not only this, he has also spoken openly about the other contestants of the show. Shehnaz revealed in a recent interview that she is following the new season of Bigg Boss.

Speaking to the Times of India, Shahnaz said, “It doesn’t matter how sweet and nice a person is trying to be. Big Boss’ concept is such that he brings out the real personality of a human being. Shahnaz feels that That Bigg Boss also tests the ability and patience of humans. However it seems that he is not happy with the contestants of Bigg Boss-14.

Shahnaz said, “These contestants seem very confused by what they are doing in the Bigg Boss house. They have no point of view and are more dependent on seniors.” Speaking of his season, Shahnaz said, “Whatever has been in our season from the first week to the last week. Everyone has given their best. While the contestants of this season don’t want to do anything because they are seniors.”

Describing Siddharth Shukla as TRP King, Shahnaz said, “Siddharth Shukla is TRP King. I think many people see him only because of him.” Shehnaz told that she is watching Bigg Boss because of Siddharth. She said, “I am watching the show because of Siddharth Shukla. I will not watch it after he leaves.”