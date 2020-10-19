The interesting journey of two weeks of Bigg Boss 14 is over now, but after two weeks, in a blistering twist, all the fresher contestants will have to confirm the name. But this time it will be very interesting to see how the contestants cross the limits to confirm themselves in the show.

A promo video of the upcoming episode has been released on social media in which seniors have to choose one of the two freshers and tell whom they would like to see in Bigg Boss too. Tasks are going to be very fun in the upcoming episodes. Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina and Ijaz choose Siddharth Ijaz and want to see him ahead in the game.

Out of Jasmine and Pavitra, Hina chooses Pavitra and Gauhar Jasmin. Siddharth supports Jan in life and Nishant while Gauhar supports Nishant. When the turn comes to choose between Abhinav and Rahul, Siddharth chooses Abhinav. At the same time, Gauhar Khan chooses Rahul. In the upcoming episode, one of the contestants, Jan Kumar Sanu, Shahzad Deol and Abhinav Shukla, will be homeless. The funny thing is that the householders will decide their aviation.

Let me tell you, in the third week of Bigg Boss 14 all the players will fight to confirm themselves in the game. In this battle, the three seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Siddharth Shukla will support them, but the three seniors will have to join the team of one. All contestants will be part of the team of these three seniors. This week is going to be very important.