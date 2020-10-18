Bigg Boss 14 Sara Gurpal, the first Contestant to be out of the house, is disappointed due to being eliminated. He has claimed that his aviation has been done in an unfavorable manner and senior Siddharth Shukla is responsible for his elimination. He claimed that Nikki Tamboli injured his eyes. She also spoke on the charges leveled by her married life and her husband. He said that he does not have a green card and Tushar lied for two minutes of fame.

Sara Gurpal said in an interview to ETimes, “It is unbelievable for me to come out of the show. We were chilling at home, suddenly my name came up. I don’t know where I failed. I can do the task better Was doing and was doing other work too. Even when I was not well, I gave my best. If I wanted, I could create a ruckus about my injury and create a scene in the house.

Elimination should be in the hands of the audience

Sara went on to say, “But I cannot fall to the level because she is not my nature. I paid attention to my game. Not only me but other people of the house were surprised as well.” He said that no one can be judge in less than a week. Sara said, “I think if the makers are planning to do the elimination, then it should be left in the hands of the audience and not in the hands of anyone else.”

Siddharth Shukla was against

Sara also said that she felt that her exit from the show was wrong as the seniors had a decision to select the contestants. He said, “When I was at home, I had heard that either Nishant or Rahul would be out but suddenly Siddharth Shukla did not know where he came from and took my name. Both Hina and Gauhar were against it, but Siddharth against me “Heena and Gauhar are both independent and strong women. I don’t know how she got into his talks and agreed with him.”

