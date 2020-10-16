Sara Gurpal, the first contestant to be out of Bigg Boss 14’s house, has revealed about Punjabi singer Tusshar Kumar. During Sara’s stay in Bigg Boss 14’s house, the relationship of the two had gained a lot of attention. Tusshar Kumar had claimed that Sara is lying about being single and Sara married him in 2014. Tushar also shared some pictures of the wedding of both of them and the marriage certificate. In this certificate, the name of ‘Rachna Devi’ is written in place of Sara.

Tusshar had also said that Sara married him to gain US citizenship. Now after being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14, Sara has claimed that she was in a relationship where there were quarrels and abuses. In an interview to INS, Sara said that Tushar himself had said that he had separated 4-5 years ago. It was a really ugly relationship and every girl has the right to move on from something that is not right for her.

Watch Sara Gurpal’s video here

Tushar wants to get fame

Sara also raised the question, “Where was he for four years? When ‘Bigg Boss’ started he started talking. He is the least important in my life. If he was important, he would have been in my life . The day I went to Bigg Boss house, he was ready for it! Why? He wanted fame. I don’t care about it and that’s why he was everywhere. He doesn’t matter to me. My Life, my family and my health are more important than that. There are thousands of people and thousands of things will happen. “

Sara may return

Please tell that as Sara went out of the house, Sara’s fans started trolling the big boss 14 seniors on social media. At the same time, with the news of Sara’s return, her fans have been quite happy. With this, contestants will now see Sara as a strong player in Bigg Boss house. Now it will be interesting to see in Big Boss how Sara starts her new innings.

Watch Sara Gurpal’s video here

read this also-

KBC 12: Contestants could not answer this question related to India-Pakistan, do you know the correct answer

Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary admitted to hospital, know which virus got infected