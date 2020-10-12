The reality show Bigg Boss is entertaining 14 fans a lot. Meanwhile, news is coming that the name of the first contestant to be removed from the show has been decided. It is being told that Sara Gurpal is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14, who has been chosen by Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan to finish the show.

As soon as this news came out, Sara’s fans flared up on the Bigg Boss Show and they started reacting on social media. One user wrote, ‘This decision of the makers is not right because Sara has given her 100 percent. Other contestants are big names, so Sara’s name was decided to exclude. Shame on the makers. ‘

Another user wrote, ‘Sara is being excluded from Bigg Boss 14, so what is life doing on the show? Because he is a big fan of Siddharth Shukla. I am also very disappointed with Hina Khan. ‘ At the same time, a user tweeted, ‘If the selection and aviation are to be decided by the seniors, then is the audience crazy?’

She deserves at least one more week to prove herself ….#SaraGurpal # BiggBoss2020 – Shivraj Khatri (@ ImSR_Khatri18) October 12, 2020

Let us tell you that recently, Punjabi singer Tusshar Kumar claimed that Sara married him in 2014. She said that Sarah was claiming in the premiere episode of Bigg Boss that she was single. Tushar also shared marriage certificates and photos to refute Sara’s claims.

Tusshar said that Sara was lying about her status and they got married to be famous. He said, ‘I just want to prove that Sara is the one I am married to and she is lying to the world that she is still single. I think he married me to be famous and get USA citizenship. But they left me because they did not get any publicity from me. ‘