Special guesthouse has also been built for Salman Khan in Bigg Boss-14 house. This special restroom of Salman is very luxurious and beautiful inside. The video of the guesthouse of Salman Khan, the host of TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss-14, has been shared by his stylist Ashley Rebelo on social media.

In the video, you can see that everything related to Salman’s special and Relax in a small guesthouse is present. The guest house specially designed for Salman has many other facilities ranging from gyms to large TV sets. This guesthouse decorated with paintings and showpieces looks quite antique and beautiful from the inside. The special thing is that Salman Khan’s films ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ also have posters of Dabangg Khan’s look in the bedroom.

Bigg Boss 14: Big Boss is very luxurious from inside and Big Boss house, see this inside photos

Watch the video of Salman Khan’s special guesthouse-

Bigg Boss 14: this leaked picture of the show premiere, Salman is seen with these two contestants

Let us tell you that Salman Khan’s show will premiere on Colors TV from October 3 at 9 pm. Apart from this, the discussion on the social media is also intense about the contestants of the show. According to media reports, many stars including Rubina Dilac, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmine Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Ejaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Pavithra Punia can be a part of the show.