December 27 is the birthday of Bollywood’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan i.e. Salman Khan and on this day it is Sunday i.e. this day is the war of Bigg Boss Weekend (Bigg Boss Weekend ka Vaar). In which class of family members is taken, the whole week’s account is taken from them. But this time the matter is different. If it is the birthday of Bhaijaan, nothing will be very special. Whole preparations are going on in full swing, the glimpse of which is seen in the video uploaded on Colors TV’s Instagram account.

Raveena will come in the weekend war

Raveena Tondon is seen in this video, who is saying that she is making a big splash in Bigg Boss house this Sunday. Because this day is his first hero’s birthday on screen. Raveena Tandon did her first film with Salman Khan. In 1991, she appeared in the film ‘Pathar Ke Phool’ opposite Salman Khan. That is why she will reach Salman to wish her birthday.

Jacqueline, Shahnaz and Dharmesh will also attend the celebration

Not only Raveena Tandon but Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is also Salman’s good friend. She will also participate in this celebration and will make Birthday Eve even more magnificent and life-giving. Apart from this, choreographer Dharmesh Yelande will also reach. At the same time, the famous contestant Shahnaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 will also be a part of this party. And once again, she will win the hearts of the audience and her fans with her fun. That is, there will be a lot of fun and a lot of bang in Bigg Boss house on this Sunday.

Salman’s look in ‘last’ before birthday

At the same time, just a few days before his birthday, his first look has also come out from Salman Khan’s film, Last Ka, which looks very impressive. His brother-in-law Ayush Sharma is also in this film and at the moment his transformation is being discussed. Apart from the last, Salman Khan will be seen in films like Radhe- Your most wanted brother, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in the coming year.

