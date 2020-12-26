In Bigg Boss 14, many twists and turns are being seen daily. These days, there is a wild card entry in the house of Bigg Boss. Two contestants have been seen entering the house this week. After which the show seems to be quite interesting everyday. After being out of the house, many contestants have returned to the house once again. Ali Goni (Aly Goni), Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are seen playing their game once again at home.

In today’s upcoming episode, Salman Khan is going to take a fierce class of Rahul Vaidya in Weekend War. Colors TV has shared a promo video of the upcoming episode. In which Salman Khan is seen angrily showing the truth to Rahul. In the promo, Rahul is seen saying, ‘If you repeatedly say that he has run away, I do not like it sir.’ After which Salman Khan says. ‘You have run, you have run and you have said that if Ali was here, you would not have gone. Do not try to prove yourself right. If you have run then you have run.

Salman Khan further says that ‘if you win inside the finale, among all the contestants i.e. Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilac, Ejaz Khan, it will not be justice with everyone again’. In response to which Rahul says, ‘Sir, why have I been brought to this show?’ Salman says, ‘Rahul, you have come, why have you been caught by pulling your ear? If you didn’t want to come then don’t come. After watching this video, it seems that today’s weekend war is going to be quite interesting.