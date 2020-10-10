Bigg Boss 14 will have its first weekend war telecast on Saturday. In Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman organizes his class of contestants after seeing their actions for a week. Now the makers of the show have released a promo video in which Salman hosts a class of all contestants. Meanwhile, he also shows a video of Ejaz Khan in which he reveals his secret.

In the video, Ejaz and Siddharth are talking where Ijaz says, “Until 2011, I was such that if I saw any girl … I survived a huge scandal.”

After this, Ijaz says to Salman that something like this happened to me that due to that I have become very tired now. So Salman says if you go wrong then you will look wrong. Why did he not speak here? What are you afraid of? There will be war from here.

Now what is the secret of Ijaz that he is hiding the most, then it will be revealed in the weekend war.

Apart from this, Salman asks Rubina to fight your own battle. Then Salman says to Abhinav, Abhinav you either silence Rubina or take him to the wrong direction.