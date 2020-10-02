The 14th season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ (Bigg Boss 14) is going to start from tomorrow. Like every time, this time also the audience is very excited about this show and all the contestants of the show. Tomorrow i.e. on October 3, the host of the show Salman Khan will introduce the audience to all the families at the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss’ as usual. You have already seen beautiful pictures of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house, but now we will make you visit Salman Khan’s luxurious house.

This house is very beautiful and a lot has been spent on its decoration. It is known from the view that it is really made for a superstar. You can see pictures of Salman Khan on the walls here. Everything from the gym to the Gordon Area is awesome.

Let us tell you that like every time Salman will not be on stage in front of the audience to host the show, because there will not be an audience because of Coronavirus, that is why every weekend Salman will host ‘Bigg Boss 14’ from this house That is, this house has been prepared for Salman Khan from where he can keep an eye on the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Recently fashion designer Ashley Rebelo has shared a video of the house on her social media account. It can be seen in this video that the need of Salman Khan has been fully taken into consideration here. A gym has also been prepared for Salman Khan inside the house.