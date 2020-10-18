Rubina Dilac’s Salman Khan, who is most liked in Bigg Boss 14, is going to class in Weekend Ka Vaar. Actually, the promo of the show has been released in which Rubina refuses to do a task. She says I am not a part of this process. Salman, after refusing to do the Bigg Boss task, takes Rubina’s class.

Salman says, if you say everything, we get you approved brother. Rubina then raises her hand and says, I will be scolded for my point of view. Then Salman interrupts and says, Madam, I am talking to you with a lot of humor. I am not a contestant here. This is wrong and this is going to overwhelm you.

While sharing the promo, it is written, what will Salman Khan do to the rebellion of Rubina’s Bigg Boss.

By the way, Salman had praised Rubina in Weekend Ka Vaar. He had said that Rubina is playing good games. But in the second weekend, Salman started Rubina’s class.

Let me tell you that Rubina has had an argument with several contestants last week. Rubina had an argument with Siddharth over cooking. After an argument with Siddharth, Rubina’s husband Abhinav forbids her to do so. Siddhartha is the wall, he says. He will shout and say, you cannot refuse him.