In the episode of Bigg Boss 14’s latest weekend, host Salman Khan flashed on contestant Rahul Vaidya. He said “You run away from home” many times, getting angry at Rahul. Rahul objected to this, so Salman repeated these lines many times. After this, Rahul Vaidya became very disappointed. After this, Vikas Gupta gave his (Rahul Vaidya) girlfriend’s scarf to him to correct Rahul’s mood.

Actually, the latest weekend war was a Christmas celebration special. It started with Rubina’s show. Rubina made people dance to her tune by becoming DJs. After this, Salman Khan talks to the contestants of the house on how to play their games. During the conversation with Rahul, Salman says ‘You ran away from home’. Rahul gets triggered by this and asks Salman to talk on this matter.

Rahul prayed to Salman

Rahul Vaidya said, “Sir, if you tell me again and again that he is runaway, he is runaway then it does not look good Sir. One day before Bigg Boss also said during a task that I ran away from the show. It does not look good. The old audience knows what I did, but saying it all over again will affect the new audience. ” Salman says, “If you run, then you run.” Don’t try to put it on me, Rahul.

Watch the tension between Rahul and Salman Khan here

Salman Khan rages on Rahul

The talk between the two does not end here. Rahul reacts to Salman Khan again and says, “Sir, I was praying.” Salman gets angry on this and says that this request is not acceptable. To this Rahul says, “So why brought me?” Salman is further infuriated at this and says, “Why did you come? Did you grab your ear and pull you out of the house? You have run away from here and finished.”

