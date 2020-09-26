The makers have made almost all the preparations for Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss. The show will go on air from 3 October. Like every time, this time too the show will be presented in a different style. Everyday some information about the show comes to the fore. It is now being told that Salman has already shot for the grand premiere.

In a report by Pinkvilla, based on the source, some contestants have shot for the grand premiere before quarantining at a hotel near Film City. Also, contestants have also shot their introduction scenes with Salman Khan and now they will make a direct entry to Bigg Boss house.

Source further revealed that almost all the shoots for the premiere have been done. Keeping in mind all the precautions due to the corona, a big plan has not been made for the entry of contestants. This time they will make a normal entry. Contestants wore masks during the shooting. It was told that some contestants were signed in late, so Salman is likely to shoot for another day. However, it may also happen that Salman Khan shoots everything virtually.

It is known that the name of the first contestant to appear on the show has been revealed. According to Pinkvilla, Singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jan Sanu is the first contestant on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 14. He entered the show through a mutual conference. During this, Salman while advising Jan Sanu also said that he is very soft with mood. Will not be able to serve in this contraversive show.