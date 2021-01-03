In the beginning of the episode of Bigg Boss 14’s latest weekend, Salman Khan congratulated the fans for the new year. After this, he spoke to the contestants present in the house and raised the issue of Rakhi Sawant being hurt by Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmine started telling about this incident and clarifying about her actions, but Salman Khan completely rejected it.

Salman Khan told Jasmine that whatever he has done, it cannot be accepted. Salman asks Jasmine to apologize to Rakhi. He also instructed Jasmine to stop behaving like a child and behave like matures or elders. After this Salman went ahead and asked Ali Goni why he did not understand the situation and explained to Jasmine.

Misbehavior with Rakhi

Salman further said that he (Ali) works as per his convenience. He said that everyone is harassing Rakhi, making her a soft target because she is a different person. Annoyed, Salman scolded the family members and said that everyone misbehaves simply because Rakhi has a different personality and she does not speak English very well.

Watch the debate between Jasmin-Rakhi here

Rubina gets reprimanded

Salman Khan then reprimands Rubina Dilaiik for harassing Rakhi. She said that she let Rakhi down as she finds it cool. He also reprimanded Rubina for her finger-pointing action. After this, Salman revealed about Rakhi and also told his family about his condition. Salman highly appreciated Rakhi’s struggles.

read this also-

Alia Bhatt dances with Ranbir Kapoor- Shahrukh Khan on the song of her debut film, video goes viral

Mirzapur actress ‘Golu Gupta’ is 8 years older than her husband, Shweta Tripathi’s father-in-law’s friend asked this question about her age