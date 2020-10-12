Bigg Boss 14 Salman Khan hosted the first Weekend Ka War on Saturday. In which Salman Khan appeared while taking a class of family members and also joking around. Sith was also impressed with Salman Khan Contestant Nikki Tamboli.

At the same time, Salman Khan appeared jokingly with all the contestants. Salman Khan has talked about his marriage in Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan pulled the leg of Siddharth Shukla and said that, Siddharth is going to get married soon. Their wedding date and timing have been fixed. Everyone gets shocked after listening to Salman and then Hina Khan asks, who is the girl and where is the marriage happening?

Salman says, ‘Siddharth is going to get married in the show Balika Vadhu. Hina says, I was excited that new clothes will be made, there will be a lot of dance. After this Salman says, so you do not marry. Hina says, ‘You get married sir. After this, Salman says, my age of marriage has passed. Hey brother, don’t marry me If you talk about the marriage of anyone, then everyone comes to my wedding.

At the same time, Salman plays a clip on screen, in which Ijaz is saying that till 2011 I was like any girl I used to see. During that time a very big scandal took place. After this, Ejaz told Salman that ‘something has happened to me because of that I have become very tired now’.

Salman says on hearing of Ijaz that- ‘If you go wrong then you will look wrong. Why did he not speak here? What are you afraid of? From here it will be like a war ‘. Ijaz bowed his head after hearing this thing of Salman. On seeing all this, the family members were stunned.