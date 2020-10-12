Season 14 of TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss is fast catching its pace. There is a lot of debate and fun between freshers and seniors at home. At the same time, on the weekend, Salman Khan comes and adds to the show. If he is unhappy with the family’s rave, then he talks such things that everyone’s mood is formed and all are forced to laugh. Salman Khan has once again taken a dig at Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of the news channel Republic TV. After this the family members laughed.

Lee quipped while talking to Jan Kumar Sanu

In Bigg Boss, Salman Khan talks to Jan Kumar Sanu on the occasion of the weekend, saying that he is dancing at the behest of someone. He further says that Jaan does not listen to anyone in the house and sometimes he does not listen to himself. If seen, after all three seniors, life is mentally senior. After this, Salman explained to Jan, ‘I will not say that this is to say no, that wants to be simple, I want to know which side you are on, which way you are walking.’ Let us know that Arnab Goswami is often called Nation Wants to Know during his show.

Rita Bhattacharya Exclusive: This is why BB14 can become a winner

It was tight on TRP scam

Let us tell you that during the last weekend’s war, Salman Khan took a heavy blow on Arnab Goswami. Actually, Salman Khan asked the people present in Bigg Boss house to advance their game properly. Along with this, he explained to the householders that those people should not do anything just to get TRP, otherwise their channel will be closed. After this Arnab Goswami also had a reaction and he targeted Salman Khan.

Republic TV accused of manipulating TRP

Significantly, Republic TV was accused of manipulating the TRP. In the disclosure of the TRP scam, the police told how some channels got fake TRP during the coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput case. After the TRP scam surfaced, those channels were fiercely trolled and people fiercely vented their anger on the media.