The fight and debate between the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss-14’ is grabbing people’s attention. Jasmine Bhasin has been praised by her roomy boyfriend Ali Goni for facing four male contestants during an immunity task in the show’s latest episode. Ali shared the video clip during the task, describing Jasmine as a lioness.

In fact, in the last episode, the Bigg Boss house contestant was divided into two teams for the immunity task ‘Formland’. Jasmine Bhasin, Ejaz Khan, Jan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilac tried their best to achieve immunity in this task. But the entire limelight of this task was looted by Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmine surprised everyone by confronting four male contestants during the task alone. This happened when Jasmin was given a mud patch by Sr. Gauhar. Ijaz Khan tried to snatch this mud patch, then gradually the other male contestants also started using force on Jasmine. However, Jasmine held this mad pooch firmly and did not leave him even after the force of the mail contestants.

My strong girl sherni https://t.co/33YrfO452y – Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 13, 2020

Happy with Jasmine’s great performance during the task, Ali Gony wrote in a tweet – ‘My strong girl, lioness.’ Let us know that Ali Goni is constantly supporting Jasmine on social media. At present, this immunity task is not yet completed. In such a situation, the audience is very excited about today’s episode of Bigg Boss-12.