The feud between Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaiq continues to grow. In the latest episode of Weekend War, Rubina Dilaika was asked to stand in the box for a segment. Ijaz Khan was asked to justify why he told Rubina to go to the Witness box? Ijaz said that he feels that Rubina has a personal problem with him and due to which Rubina has kept distance from him.

Ijaz further said that he considered Abhinav as his brother and because of this he always wanted to be friends with both of them. But he gets the hint that Rubina is not comfortable with him. At the same time, Rubina justified that she feels really uncomfortable because Ijaz has a different and intimidating side during the task. She does not want to befriend him because the next time he is pitted against her, She will cross all the boundaries to win the game.

Fighting over Abhinav Shukla

The ongoing conversation between the two turned into an argument and quarrel when Rubina angrily said that Ijaz accused her husband Abhinav of trying to pull Pavithra’s knuckles during a task. Ijaz tried to convince both Abhinav and Rubina that this was not a matter of debate and they had no such meaning. But Rubina kept saying why he thinks Abhinav would do something like this. She kept saying, “How have you blamed my husband.”

Rubina slammed Ejaz and used words like ‘Sit down, I’m talking’ and ‘Shut up, I’m talking.’ This upset Ijaz and he told him not to talk well and to be rude. In return, Rubina told him, “You have lost respect.” Ijaz was quite upset when he saw that both Rubina and Abhinav do not understand his intentions.

