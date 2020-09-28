The 14th season of TV’s most popular and controversial show ‘Bigg Boss’ is going to start on October 3 on Colors Channel. Along with the promos of the show, the same discussion was happening everywhere, who is going to appear in the show this time. Recently, there was also the news that in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ the serial ‘Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas’ fame actress Rubina Dilik (Rubina Dilaik) can also be seen. Rubina’s fans are very excited about the fact that her favorite actress will be seen in Salman’s show.

According to sources, in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Rubina Dilayik will not enter alone but she will step into Salman’s show with her husband Abhinav Shukla (Abhinav Shukla). Let us tell you that Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla has also appeared in the TV reality show Survivor India earlier. Also, he has worked in the TV series ‘Continuous Changing Relationships’. However, no official information has been received yet about Rubika and her husband Abhinav’s entry in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and neither confirmation has been received from Rubika.

Talk about the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ at the same time, this time in the show, artists like Jan Kumar Sanu Jasmin Bhasin, Aijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Nishkant Malkani and Rahul Vaidya can be seen. At the same time, the names of Rubina Dilayik and Abhinav Shukla are also being added to this list.