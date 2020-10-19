It has been 2 weeks for all the contestants in Bigg Boss house. All are competing to prove themselves better than others. Recently, TV actress Rubina said that she has not seen Bigg Boss yet. She has come to the show without knowing its format. But meanwhile, her video is going viral on social media in which she is seen answering questions from Bigg Boss in an interview.

Significantly, during the show, a few days ago, host Salman Khan praised Rubina. After which the TV actress said that she has not seen Bigg Boss and she has come to the show without its format. Her husband Abhinav Shukla also supported her by saying that, Rubina has watched only 2 episodes till date.

Now on social media, Manu Punjabi has shared a video interview of Rubina and Abhinav. In this, both of them are seen answering questions related to Bigg Boss. Manu has been an ex-contestant of Punjabi Bigg Boss. While sharing the video, Manu wrote, “Omg what is this? This cannot be true. “

In the video, the interviewers are questioning the old season of Bigg Boss and giving them points on giving correct answers. Rubina and Abhinav seem to answer very easily. Looking at the video, no one can say that Rubina has seen only two episodes so far.

Watching this video, Bigg Boss fans are now giving their response. A fan wrote, “What? How can this happen? Another fan wrote, “These two were lying”. Another wrote, “These two are clearly lying”. Fans of the show are sharing the video on Twitter.