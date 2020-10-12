Bigg Boss 14 was launched on October 3, Reality show host Superstar Salman Khan has introduced eleven contestants of the season to the public. Yes, the names of those contestants are Ejaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilac, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmine Bhasin, Nishant Malkani, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Jan Kumar Sanu, Pavithra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. In the first week, all eleven contestants were nominated for the nominee by Bigg Boss. However, Nikki and Pavitra secured themselves from nomination by winning the immunity task.

Recently, there is a tremendous scene in Bigg Boss in the promo video. In the promo video, Bigg Boss is telling that Evicted Contestant to come out through the main gate. Now it will be revealed in the upcoming episode that which member goes out of the show. By the way, the name of Sara Gurpal is coming to the Big Boss fanclub. There is also a scene in the promo video where Sara is crying. Rubina hugs him.

At the same time, Salman Khan had asked 10 family members to pack their bags during the weekend. Salman Khan asked everyone to leave the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan warned freshers to improve their game. Host Salman was not very happy with the performance of all the contestants.

Seniors tasked the householders with all mutual consent to position themselves in view of their performance in the house. From Good to Bad. Salman Khan got angry and said, what do you all think of yourself? You should work hard. No one fought on his own position.