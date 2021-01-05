Rakhi Sawant is now very much reminded of her husband and she is unable to handle herself. In ‘Bigg Boss 14’ she recently revealed to Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilac that her husband had not visited her for a year and a half. Rakhi also told that she had called her husband 3 times for marriage, but he did not come.

In the promo shared, Rakhi is saying, ‘O our husband, go see if you have to divorce. to give. We are not afraid of you, go. ‘ Abhinav is shocked to hear this and asks Rakhi the reason for speaking like this. Rakhi says on this, ‘Hey who is going to come like this too. It has been a year and a half, I have not come I called him three times to get married, he did not come. Applied Mehndi four times, did not come. The bell in my heart did not just ring for my husband. She will play when she comes.

Rakhi further says to Abhinav, ‘Where should I go to find a relationship Abhinav. I want companionship if I am alone. Saying this, Rakhi starts crying and then Bigg Boss calls him to the confession room. There too she starts crying saying that now her husband should come in front of everyone. She says, ‘I want my husband to come before everyone. When I see everyone’s husbands, I feel something happen. Why don’t I steal Rubina’s husband? His body is very hot. Big Boss, tell me one thing. If you like someone, then it is not a crime to like it, is it? As Bigg Boss speaks that not at all. So Rakhi asks Bigg Boss, ‘So I should say I love you to Abhinav?’



Now let’s see if Rakhi proposes to Abhinav or her husband Ritesh makes a wild card entry in Bigg Boss house. It was being said that he could enter the Bigg Boss house in the first or second week of January.