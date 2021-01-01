The 14th season of TV’s most controversial and popular reality show Bigg Boss is going on. Six challengers were called to the show to compete with the four contestants already present in the house. One of them became Evict in the third week of Kashmiri Shah’s entry. After this, Manu Punjabi has gone out of the house due to ill health. Now Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan are at home.

At this time, Rakhi is considered to be the biggest entertainer of the house. Rakhi Sawant is roaming in the house in Julie’s avatar. Other contestants of the house have been disturbed by this incarnation of Rakhi. In the episode a day before, Rakhi tore Julie and tore Rahul’s clothes. After seeing this, other contestants of the house condemned Rakhi. But Rakhi is in discussion not only because of Julie’s avatar but about her personal life.

Relationships did not come due to working in Bollywood

Rakhi Sawant shared an account of his personal life to contestants Rahul Vaidya. He told Rahul Baidya, “The lady of the house was forbidden to speak … There was no permission. Now things have changed. I have had so many relationships but all have gone because I work in Bollywood. I am a dancer in Bollywood.” ” Rakhi tears in her eyes as she speaks.

People consider dancer to be characterless

Rakhi weeps further, “When we are in Bollywood, people judge that we are characterless. Being in Bollywood is a crime? It is a crime to be a dancer? I am happy that salt is made like love. It’s a dancer’s way Shows the difficulties we face. ” Before this, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan are planning the game.

