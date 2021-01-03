Former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant is back in season 14 this time as a challenger. According to reports, this show is going to pull this time by March. This reality show is getting interesting everyday due to the family. It will not be wrong to say that Rakhi Sawant is giving full entertainment to the audience, but Rakhi’s husband is not yet known. According to reports, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is going to take an entry in Bigg Boss house soon.

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh has revealed this in a conversation with Spotboy. Ritesh says that initially Ritesh was approached to come on stage, but at that time he refused. Later, Ritesh expressed his desire to become a contestant of the show. Ritesh says that he is currently busy with some personal work, due to which he will enter the Bigg Boss house in the first or second week of January. However, things still have not fully finalized.

On how the game plan would be if Ritesh’s entry in the show, Ritesh said that Abhinav Shukla I feel a true contestant in the show. Talking on the strategy, Ritesh said that the person who does not deservate will Eliminate him and take him forward who is strong. Winning the show is not their point.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will welcome the younger guest to the new house, share the photo and see the first glimpse

Actor Varun Dhawan said on the criticism about ‘Coolie No 1’ – Yes, I am not cool nor do I matter

Please tell that Rakhi Sawant’s wedding has been the character of Gossip in the show. There is also a lot of controversy regarding Rakhi’s marriage. Rakhi has been seen many times inside the Bigg Boss house talking about the problems in the marriage.