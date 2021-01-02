On Friday’s episode of reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant questioned Rahul Vaidya and Nikki’s friendship. Rakhi said that he is playing with the feelings of Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli. He also said that Rahul considers himself very smart but he is nothing without Ali Gony. A video has surfaced of this episode.

It can be seen in the video that Rahul and Nikki are talking among themselves and Rakhi, who is watching them from far away, says, “Look at these people.” She makes her bed, brings eggs, cooks for her, makes roti and parathi. Who needs to beat him. One hunt every week. It feels that this will make Rahul Vaidya mad, then he will forget the direction. Rahul is also chant and will have an affair even more than that, he is right brother.

Rakhi says that Rahul considers himself smart but he is nothing without Ali Goni. She further states that Rahul is playing the game and also with Nikki Tamboli’s Emotions.

In the video, Rakhi said, “The game is playing, Nikki on one side, outside is direction.” Nikki is getting beaten up. Eye to eye. Poor is playing with the emotions and Nikki has gone mad for that. ”