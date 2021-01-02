In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant and Ellie Gony fought fiercely on the first day of the year. The debate between the two started when Rakhi started calling Eli a parrot and Jasmine Bhasin as myna. Rakhi also says that she wants the parrot to fly away from the show.

After this, when Eli sits in the garden area, Rakhi comments about the relationship of Gona and Jasmine, then Eli’s mercury becomes high. He calls Rakhi quite good. He even tells Rakhi, ‘Where is your donkey.’ On which Rakhi says, ‘You are my donkey’. Rakhi tells Ali that ‘Ali ji do you love? On which Ali says, ‘Meri Jaan hai woh, I love her.’ After this Rakhi starts saying, ‘Are you love Ali’. But Ali says, ‘Tere saath luv u, silent’.

Ellie agitated after listening to Rakhi

On this Rakhi Sawant says, ‘You have a girlfriend, you will definitely speak like this’. Hearing this, Eli Gony flares up and says, ‘Who are you to disguise who she is?’ Eli further says, ‘Will anyone say anything to you? I will say anything, will you pick up your old one? In response to this, Rakhi says, “If nothing goes, I will answer it no.” To this Eli says, ‘I will keep answering too, I am very gutted then.’

Eli tells Rakhi that you are crazy, you don’t take everything with the camera, crazy woman. I will torture a lot and then speak on my face. Ellie repeatedly warns Rakhi not to talk in vain because if she does not stop, she will cross her line. After this, Elli comments on the rakhi about his age, he says, “You do it, you do it, you do it, son of 50 years, do it.” Arshi Khan asks Eli not to bring age in the midst of battle. Vikas Gupta also comes in the middle and says that do not comment on anyone about age.

Both of them continue throughout the episode. And they comment a lot on each other.

