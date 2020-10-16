Bigg Boss 14: Controversial Rahul Vaidya has done something in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, which everyone is surprised to see. Actually, Rahul did such an act in front of Hina Khan during a task that Hina Khan herself was also shocked. Rahul was seen doing a strange dance in the towel.

Actually, it was seen in the house of Bigg Boss that the families have been given a tremendous task, in which the stormy seniors of Bigg Boss will have to impress, they will be happy to give some stuff and will have to complete the task with that stuff. In this task, Hina Khan got the job of flower wali, the contestants had to impress Hina Khan and get flowers.

In such a situation, Rahut adopted a unique way to impress Hina Khan. Rahul rushed in front of Hina by taking a bath in a hurry and started dancing in a towel in a ‘sanvariya’ style to express her. In such a situation, Hina was surprised at first but after that it became very interesting. Rahul’s dance steps were so weird, seeing Hina laughed badly.

Along with this, Rahul also narrated romantic shayari to Hina Khan, after listening to which Hina Khan became very impressed. At the same time, the family members laughed a lot during this whole incident and Hina also gave three flowers by impressing.

