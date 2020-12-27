In the weekend episode of Reality Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan fiercely reprimanded Rahul Vaidya. After this, Rahul became very depressed. But Vikas Gupta did something for Rahul that brought happiness to his face. In fact, in the episode of Weekend’s War, Rahul told Salman that if he is not called a fugitive, then Salman gets enraged and gives him a fierce class.

Rahul gets depressed after Salman Khan dances. In such a situation, to make Rahul happy, Vikas Gupta gives him a scarf of Disha Parmar. A video of this is also going viral in which Rahul Vaidya is seen wearing a Dipatta of Disha Parmar wrapped around his neck and believes that Me Dil Dil Dena is singing that song.

In the episode of Weekend War, Rahul tells Salman Khan, “I don’t like it if you repeatedly say that he has run away.” On this, Salman Khan says, “You have run away.” Do not try to justify your act. ”

After this Rahul says, “If this is the case then why was I brought back sir?” Upon hearing this, Salman gets angry and says, “Have you been brought by pulling your ears or holding your feet?” Don’t come if you didn’t want to come. ”