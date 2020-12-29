Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is in its 14th season. The season started on 29 October. A few weeks ago, Salman Khan made the entry of 6 new challengers in the show. It included Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmirira Shah and Vikas Gupta. Arshi Khan has been a contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Ever since he has entered the house, the show has become controversial. The battle of Arshi Khan is seen with the rest of the family. Recently, there was a fight between Arshi and Rahul.

In the latest promo, there is a fight between Arshi Khan and Rahul Vaidya over something. In such a situation, Rahul Vaidya passes a comment while shaming Arshi Khan’s body, after which Arshi fires up. Arshi says that Rahul Vaidya left the show, he is Nalla. To this, Rahul replies, saying that son, not heavy by weight, bring a little heaviness in the heart and mind.

Ranveer-Deepika Padukone, Alia-Ranbir Spot done at Jaipur Airport, Fans asked- Are these two getting married?

Anita Hasanandani flaunts baby bump in black monokini, soon to be mother, PHOTO

Arshi says learn to respect the woman. After this, Arshi grabs Rahul’s point and says that Rahul Vaidya is body shaming. Your band will play now. Rahul in return says what to do, I will stand on what I say.

On the show, you can see that Arshi Khan is badly targeting Vikas Gupta. Sometimes he is seen awakening from sleep and sometimes provoking his family to fight him.