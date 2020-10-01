Bigg Boss 14: Television’s most contemporary reality show is set to return with a new season once again. The fans are very excited about the 14 seasons of the show, especially regarding the list of contestants. This time, Radhe Maa is the most discussed contestant. Even before the start of the show, Radhe Maa is in the most discussions. At the same time, many shocking claims have come out in media reports, ranging from their fees to disagreements with the makers.

Makers have confirmed Radhe Ma’s entry in Bigg Boss house. Last Tuesday, a video of Radhe Maa was shared on the official Twitter account of Colors channel, in which she was seen entering the house of Bigg Boss. At the same time, his voice was also heard in the background. Meanwhile, media reports are being claimed about Radhe Maa’s fees. It is being told that Radhe Ma’s fees are so strong that she has become the highest paid contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

In this report, Bigg Boss fan page is being told that Radhe Ma will be given Rs 25 lakh every week for staying in Bigg Boss house. This offer is more than all the contestants coming this season. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. Apart from this, a report by Spotboys is claiming disagreement between Radhe Maa and the show’s makers.

It has been told in this report that the makers of Bigg Boss had asked them to leave their trident outside the house but Radhe Maa was not ready for this. It is being told that there is a rule for the contestants of Bigg Boss that they cannot take any thing in the house that can harm the front. Now it has to be seen what will be the result of this disagreement.