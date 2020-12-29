The names of Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma once again made headlines. Recently in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, famous producer Vikas Gupta has made a big disclosure about his relationship. Although during this time, he has not mentioned the name of that person, but he definitely told that he has been a part of the Big Boss. After hearing this, all are targeting towards Priyank Sharma, who was a member of Bigg Boss. Priyank Sharma has also started trolling on social media. Not only this, many questions are also being raised about Priyank Sharma.

Priyank Sharma sees Vikas Gupta saying that he has been fighting over one thing for four and a half years. He was also heard saying that he never took his name. But now they will be seen taking names. Recently, Priyank Sharma has shared a story in which he writes after seeing all this, that he has heard that boxing rubbish. Who, What, When and Why? When we show and collide, keep that vibe. Priyank Sharma targeted Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta.

Vikas recently entered the house after being evacuated and was seen shedding tears in front of the families in front of Rubina Dilaiq and Nikki Tamboli to see how he has been suffering for the past four and a half years because of that person. Without which his name was not taken. However, people recognized that they are talking about Priyank Sharma.