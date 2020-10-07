In the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, three seniors are seen to be overshadowing all the freshers at this time. This time, holy punia has also been included in the list of contestants. It is being told that Pavitra’s ex-boyfriend Pratik Sahajpal is also going to take an entry in the show on 16 October. According to reports, Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Sapna Sappu, Prateek Sahajpal and Rashmi Gupta are quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai. All of them will enter a secret room in the next weekend.

All these entries will be kept secret and will be given tasks. Explain that after two weeks, Gautam Gulati can also enter the Big Boss as a senior. The information was tweeted by Gautam himself. He wrote, “Sad that I could not attend Bigg Boss last week, because my shooting schedule was very busy.” But now I am thinking that let them all go and then I kill entry quickly, alone, why Big Boss? “

Let me tell you that this time ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Pavitra Punia is in the news. Actually, she continues to be the subject of discussion about her relationships. A video of Pavitra Punia is going viral on social media, in which she is seen to admit to having two boyfriends at the same time. Earlier, Pavitra’s ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra claimed that Pavitra was already married and that he was hidden from her while he was in a relationship.