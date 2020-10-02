Bigg Boss 14 is going to start from October 3 i.e. tomorrow. There is a lot of excitement among fans for this show. At the same time, X Girlfriend Pavitra Punia (Pavitra Punia) of Contestant Paras Chhabra, who made a lot of headlines in the last season of ‘Bigg Boss’, is going to enter ‘Bigg Boss 14’. With the announcement of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Pavitra’s name is in the discussion. Now as the time of the show’s premiere is getting closer, the names of the contestants are also being disclosed. In such a situation, now a banged promo video of Pavitra Punia has been released, in which she is showing her beauty on the superhit song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’.

Let me tell you that recently, this prom video of Pavitra Punia has been shared on the official Instagram account of Colors channel and the audience is very fond of the hanging of Pavitra in this video.

At the same time, Pavitra has also been a part of the reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ in the year 2009. Apart from this, she also appeared in the role of Nidhi in the TV serial ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’. Along with this, Pavitra has also worked in serials like ‘Hogne Juda Hum’, ‘Kavach’ and ‘Witch’. However, Pavitra got recognition from the popular show ‘Balveer Returns’ in which she played the role of villain. His character’s name in this serial was ‘Timnasa’.