Action, drama, action, romance, all things have started inside ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. However, so far no one has seen real bonding towards other contestants. Monday’s episode saw some romantic scenes between Ejaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Pavitra Punia came to Aijaz Khan and kissed him again and again.

Some viewers described it as the first romantic relationship of Bigg Boss 14 while some called it friendship. Ejaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have formed a good bond in the show, but this bond is seeing more friendship from Pavitra. Pavitra Punia talks to Rubina Dilaiq in the bedroom about her bond with Ejaz Khan. She says, “I don’t want to lose Ijaz.” I feel bad because I am trying to get close to Ijaz. Trying to know him. I am doing all this because she is a good person. I think only Ijaz can understand me in this house, because I have many personalities. “

Pavitra goes on to say, “Love is declared from both sides. Nothing works on one side. I can connect myself emotionally with Ijaz. I see loneliness somewhere inside them. ” Being emotional, Pavitra says that she does not want to lose Ejaz.

It remains to be seen if there will be filings for Holy Punia inside Ejaz Khan as well. Will there be a love angle between the two?