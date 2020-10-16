There is not a good bonding between Jasmine Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli from the beginning of the show. On the very first day, there was a fight over washing the dishes and now again there was a debate between the two. Actually, Bigg Boss gave the householders a task in which the contestants had to fill the ball in the basket. The one who has more balls will win the task and the one who wins the task will get back his personal belongings.

During the task, Jasmine and Nikki fight. During this time, Jasmine says, she has shown her personality, abuses and is dirty. After this, on the foot of Jasmine, Nikki says, “My feet will not move, nor will I tear you apart.”

After the task, there is an argument between Siddharth Shukla and Hina Khan. Siddharth names Nikki when Hina tells Jasmine the winner. Both of them confront each other with their decisions.

Siddharth says, Jasmine is my friend, but I cannot take a wrong decision. That’s where Hina says, don’t teach me.

Let us know that till now there was a good bonding between Hina and Siddharth, but for the first time there is a fight between the two. Gauhar and Siddharth Shukla have fought many times before.