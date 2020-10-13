In Bigg Boss 14, many scenes are seen reversing. Contestants are seen going to any extent to protect themselves during the show. In the first week, all eleven contestants were nominated for the nominee by Bigg Boss. However, Nikki and Pavitra secured themselves from nomination by winning the immunity task.

While sharing the promo of the upcoming episode, Colors has offered a fun glimpse of Nikki and Jaan’s massage session. In the promo, Nikki is sitting on a massage chair and Jan is giving her a massage. Nikki praises him. In the promo, Jaan is also seen giving Nikki a massage without any complaints. This is evidence of good bonding between the two.

At the same time, Nikki is looking for new ways to harass all the family members. Recently Nikki has framed new rules to give 7 items to the family and also refused to give 7 items. By the way, Nikki and Jaan have a good friendship with each other at home. Both of them have been seen sitting together talking inside the house many times.

At the bar of the weekend, Salman Khan asked 10 family members to pack their bags. Salman Khan asked everyone to leave the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan warned freshers to improve their game. Host Salman was not very happy with the performance of all the contestants.